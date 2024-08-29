By Harry Sinclair • Published: 29 Aug 2024 • 16:17 • 1 minute read

Off-duty Guardia Civil and a physiotherapist save the day! Credit: Shutterstock

On a day of festivities and celebration in Palomares, two people came to the rescue in a shocking event.

During the patron saint’s festivities in Palomares, Almeria, in the early hours of Thursday, August 22, a 46-year-old man lost consciousness and abruptly fell to the ground.

Thankfully, an off-duty Guardia Civil officer, who was at the fair and witnessed the incident, instantly intervened to help the man who was at that point unconscious and in grave danger.

The off-duty officer observed that the man was in critical condition, showing obvious signs of asphyxiation, caused by his tongue obstructing his airways.

Acting quickly, the officer cleared the respiratory tract and managed to stabilise the unconscious man.

A physiotherapist also at the scene joined in the aid, applying therapeutic techniques to the neck and muscles of the collapsed man in an attempt to relax the man’s state of extreme tension, helping to improve his breathing.

The off-duty Guardia Civil then coordinated the arrival of further medical assistance while attendees were quick to give gratitude to the saviours.

