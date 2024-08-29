By Eleanor EWN • Published: 29 Aug 2024 • 20:50 • 1 minute read

The triathlon has been rescheduled due to concerns over water safety. Credit: Shutterstock.

Concerns surrounding open water events in the River Seine mount again as the Paralympics triathlon schedule is changed.

Organisers of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games have announced a change to the triathlon schedule due to unfavourable weather conditions. The swimming leg of the triathlon events will now take place entirely on September 1st, instead of being spread over two days.

This decision was made to provide athletes and coaches with greater certainty and flexibility in planning their training and competition strategies. Despite recent challenges with water quality in the Seine River, organisers have successfully conducted a familiarisation swim and remain committed to monitoring the water conditions closely.

The Seine River has undergone significant cleanup efforts to make it suitable for swimming events, with organisers implementing measures to ensure the water quality meets safety standards for the Paralympic Games.

By consolidating the triathlon events into a single day, organisers aim to minimise disruptions caused by potential weather-related issues and provide a more streamlined experience for athletes and spectators.

Postponement Harks Back to Olympic Triathlon Issues

Decades of concerted effort have transformed the once-polluted Seine River into a suitable venue for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics. The French government has invested over $1.5 billion to clean up the river, making it possible to host triathlon and open-water swimming events.

While heavy rains can still overwhelm the city’s ageing sewer system, leading to temporary spikes in e. coli bacteria levels, the Seine’s water quality has significantly improved. Regular testing ensures that the water meets safety standards for athletes.

The recent decision to reschedule the triathlon events to a single day highlights the organisers’ commitment to prioritising athlete health and safety. Despite the challenges posed by weather and water quality, Paris has successfully transformed the Seine into a symbol of environmental progress and a fitting venue for the Olympic Games.

The decision to change the schedule suggests the organisers have learned lessons from the Olympics triathlon and are proactively adjusting events to avoid disruption close to the start of the scheduled event.