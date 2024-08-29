Paws in pools: Fundraising event at AquaVera

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 29 Aug 2024 • 17:31 • 1 minute read

Enjoy a day in the sun with puppies and kittens at the AquaVera water park Credit: AquaVera

Two local animal rescue and protection groups are hosting a day of fun and fundraising at Vera’s waterpark.

On September 7th, “Enjoy AqauVera at a discount” thanks to the animal shelter and rescue group, PAWS-PATAS, in collaboration with Eleos, the Association for the Defense of Animals.

From 11 am to 6 pm, at AquaVera, you will be able to meet some of the puppies and kittens that PAWS-PATAS has up for adoption.

Additionally, there will be “fun items for sale”, a raffle and a tombola.

There will also be a table of information on adoptions, members and foster parents.

Tickets for the day are at special prices, €20.25 for adults, €17.25 for juniors and €13.50 for children; all proceeds will go to benefit the two organisations, Eleos and PAWS-PATAS.

The organisers enthusiastically invite you to “Come and have fun at AquaVera and at the same time help the dogs and cats!”

If you cannot come but still want to collaborate, the organisers have a zero queue on the AquaVera website.