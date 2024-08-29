 Puzzle Solutions Edition 2043
WORD SPIRAL

1 Asia; 2 Ants; 3 Swan; 4 Nice; 5 Evil; 6 Ludo; 7 Odds; 8 Smug; 9 Glib; 10 Beau; 11 Used; 12 Diva; 13 Ache; 14 Etna; 15 Ages; 16 Scot. SHOTGUN

QUICK QUIZ

1 Shrove Tuesday; 2 The Graduate; 3 In good faith; 4 Rio de Janeiro; 5 Transport and General Workers’ Union; 6 Bell; 7 D-Day; 8 Charles Dickens; 9 Arsenal; 10 A fish.

CRYPTIC

Across: 6 Staying; 7 Moron; 9 Act; 10 Merriment; 12 Boxing glove; 15 Disorganise; 17 Gem cutter; 19 Imp; 21 Trips; 22 Witness.
Down: 1 Stock; 2 Eye; 3 Anne; 4 Formalist; 5 Connive; 8 Origin; 11 Horoscope; 13 Ingots; 14 Firearm; 16 Smash; 18 Evil; 20 One.

QUICK

Across: 3 Clots; 8 Petal; 10 Eerie; 11 Con; 12 Jaded; 13 Humdrum; 15 Taste; 18 Fin; 19 Fennel; 21 Jupiter; 22 Haul; 23 Brat; 24 Central; 26 Orator; 29 Hat; 31 Sisal; 32 Reptile; 34 Buyer; 35 Ere; 36 Besom; 37 Bread; 38 On end.
Down: 1 Recur; 2 Handful; 4 Loam; 5 Teeter; 6 Sedan; 7 Piste; 9 Tom; 12 Juniper; 14 Rip; 16 Snarl; 17 Elate; 19 Feather; 20 Chaos; 21 Judas; 23 Battery; 24 Column; 25 Rap; 27 River; 28 Taboo; 30 Clear; 32 Rein; 33 Ire.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Cesar, 4 Visera, 9 Ruidoso, 10 Tocar, 11 Eyes, 12 Ciruela, 13 Ash, 14 Ices, 16 Soak, 18 Hot, 20 Sendero, 21 Fase, 24 Fleas, 25 Squeeze, 26 Return, 27 Opalo.
Down: 1 Cárcel, 2 Spice, 3 Roof, 5 Interest, 6 Escuela, 7 Aerial, 8 Porch, 13 Ascensor, 15 Concert, 17 Ask for, 18 Horse, 19 Cerezo, 22 Abeja, 23 Lujo.

NONAGRAM

anew, ante, darn, dawn, dean, dent, earn, etna, nard, near, neat, nerd, newt, rand, rant, rend, rent, tarn, tend, tern, wand, wane, want, warn, wean, wend, went, wren, anted, antra, antre, arena, awned, drawn, reran, trend, waned, adnate, ardent, arrant, darner, errand, errant, ranted, ranter, wander, wanted, wanter, warden, warned, warner, warren, narrate, warrant, narrated, WARRANTED.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 2043

HARD

Hard Sudoku 2043

GOGEN

Gogen 2043

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2043

