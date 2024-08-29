Puzzle Solutions Edition 2043

By Eugenia • Published: 29 Aug 2024 • 9:59 • 1 minute read

1 Asia; 2 Ants; 3 Swan; 4 Nice; 5 Evil; 6 Ludo; 7 Odds; 8 Smug; 9 Glib; 10 Beau; 11 Used; 12 Diva; 13 Ache; 14 Etna; 15 Ages; 16 Scot. SHOTGUN

1 Shrove Tuesday; 2 The Graduate; 3 In good faith; 4 Rio de Janeiro; 5 Transport and General Workers’ Union; 6 Bell; 7 D-Day; 8 Charles Dickens; 9 Arsenal; 10 A fish.

Across: 6 Staying; 7 Moron; 9 Act; 10 Merriment; 12 Boxing glove; 15 Disorganise; 17 Gem cutter; 19 Imp; 21 Trips; 22 Witness.

Down: 1 Stock; 2 Eye; 3 Anne; 4 Formalist; 5 Connive; 8 Origin; 11 Horoscope; 13 Ingots; 14 Firearm; 16 Smash; 18 Evil; 20 One.

Across: 3 Clots; 8 Petal; 10 Eerie; 11 Con; 12 Jaded; 13 Humdrum; 15 Taste; 18 Fin; 19 Fennel; 21 Jupiter; 22 Haul; 23 Brat; 24 Central; 26 Orator; 29 Hat; 31 Sisal; 32 Reptile; 34 Buyer; 35 Ere; 36 Besom; 37 Bread; 38 On end.

Down: 1 Recur; 2 Handful; 4 Loam; 5 Teeter; 6 Sedan; 7 Piste; 9 Tom; 12 Juniper; 14 Rip; 16 Snarl; 17 Elate; 19 Feather; 20 Chaos; 21 Judas; 23 Battery; 24 Column; 25 Rap; 27 River; 28 Taboo; 30 Clear; 32 Rein; 33 Ire.

Across: 1 Cesar, 4 Visera, 9 Ruidoso, 10 Tocar, 11 Eyes, 12 Ciruela, 13 Ash, 14 Ices, 16 Soak, 18 Hot, 20 Sendero, 21 Fase, 24 Fleas, 25 Squeeze, 26 Return, 27 Opalo.

Down: 1 Cárcel, 2 Spice, 3 Roof, 5 Interest, 6 Escuela, 7 Aerial, 8 Porch, 13 Ascensor, 15 Concert, 17 Ask for, 18 Horse, 19 Cerezo, 22 Abeja, 23 Lujo.

anew, ante, darn, dawn, dean, dent, earn, etna, nard, near, neat, nerd, newt, rand, rant, rend, rent, tarn, tend, tern, wand, wane, want, warn, wean, wend, went, wren, anted, antra, antre, arena, awned, drawn, reran, trend, waned, adnate, ardent, arrant, darner, errand, errant, ranted, ranter, wander, wanted, wanter, warden, warned, warner, warren, narrate, warrant, narrated, WARRANTED.

