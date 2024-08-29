Rock, Metal & Punk, San Pedro

By Adam Woodward • Published: 29 Aug 2024 • 21:39 • 1 minute read

Malaga's very own Biznaga curating festival. Credit: Biznaga, Facebook.

San Pedro Rock is celebrating its twentieth year of loud and proud noisy rock and is celebrating with a line-up curated by one of the biggest rock outfits from Malaga, Biznaga, who are showcasing the best rock talents in the Malaga area.

The deputy mayor of San Pedro, Javier García, presented the free festival, which is taking place on Saturday, September 7, at 5pm, in the Los Tres Jardines park. The councillor went on to stress that ‘the festival is part of a collection of upcoming cultural activities we are promoting this autumn including a Performing Arts events and the four mega-concerts in the Finca La Caridad venue.’ It is a family event with a children’s entertainment area, as well as bars with food and drink for the grown-ups.

Punk, heavy metal, hard rock and a Scorpions support act

The event’s line-up, begins with the group ‘Cretino 2’, a punk rock duo, followed by modern metal bands ‘Hall of Blame’ and rock bands ‘Denyse y los Histéricos’. Later, it will be the turn of the star group from San Pedro ‘29SEIS70’ with their urban punk rock, and the Estepona-based ‘The Smokers’, a group that has returned to the stage after a long hiatus and that among other achievements has even been the support act for Scorpions. The group that will close the event and be the headliner is Biznaga, with members from Malaga but based in Madrid and who will be betting on indie punk.

The event is free to get in, and is on Saturday September 7 in Parque Los Tres Jardines, San Pedro de Alcántara.