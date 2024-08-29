Rock, Metal & Punk, San Pedro

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 29 Aug 2024 • 21:39
• 1 minute read
Malaga's very own Biznaga curating festival.
Credit: Biznaga, Facebook.
San Pedro Rock is celebrating its twentieth year of loud and proud noisy rock and is celebrating with a line-up curated by one of the biggest rock outfits from Malaga, Biznaga, who are showcasing the best rock talents in the Malaga area.
The deputy mayor of San Pedro, Javier García, presented the free festival, which is taking place on Saturday, September 7, at 5pm, in the Los Tres Jardines park. The councillor went on to stress that ‘the festival is part of a collection of upcoming cultural activities we are promoting this autumn including a Performing Arts events and the four mega-concerts in the Finca La Caridad venue.’ It is a family event with a children’s entertainment area, as well as bars with food and drink for the grown-ups.
The event’s line-up, begins with the group ‘Cretino 2’, a punk rock duo, followed by modern metal bands ‘Hall of Blame’ and rock bands ‘Denyse y los Histéricos’. Later, it will be the turn of the star group from San Pedro ‘29SEIS70’ with their urban punk rock, and the Estepona-based ‘The Smokers’, a group that has returned to the stage after a long hiatus and that among other achievements has even been the support act for Scorpions. The group that will close the event and be the headliner is Biznaga, with members from Malaga but based in Madrid and who will be betting on indie punk.
The event is free to get in, and is on Saturday September 7 in Parque Los Tres Jardines, San Pedro de Alcántara.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.