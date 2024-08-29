By Letara Draghia • Updated: 29 Aug 2024 • 22:18 • 2 minutes read

Sir Ben Ainslie. Credit: Shutterstock.

Sir Ben Ainslie, one of the most accomplished sailors in Olympic history, was the victim of a violent robbery in Barcelona over the weekend.

The 47-year-old British yachtsman, who is leading the Ineos Britannia team in the prestigious America’s Cup, was mugged at knifepoint by a gang who stole his Rolex watch, valued at approximately €20,000.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday night near a swimming club close to the British team’s base in the city. Ainslie was leaving a restaurant when the attack happened. Although shaken, Ainslie reported the theft himself to the local authorities on Monday, at the citizen service office set up by the Catalan police, Mossos d’Esquadra, specifically for the America’s Cup event.

In a statement regarding the incident, a spokeswoman for the Mossos d’Esquadra confirmed: “The Mossos d’Esquadra became aware of the theft with intimidation of a luxury watch from a man linked to an America’s Cup competition team, within the framework of the security device established in Barcelona on the occasion of this sporting event.”

Ainslie, who has made history as the most decorated Olympic sailor with five medals, including four golds, expressed his admiration for Barcelona despite the unfortunate event. “Barcelona is a fantastic host city for the America’s Cup. The team has felt welcomed and is enjoying our stay in this vibrant city. Like in all big cities, you can be affected by opportunistic crime, and my situation is no different. This is now a matter with the local authorities,” he stated.

The America’s Cup

The America’s Cup, one of the most prestigious events in the sailing world, has drawn significant international attention, with Ainslie’s Ineos Britannia team vying for their first-ever victory. The team is backed by the Ineos Group, owned by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who also has notable investments in Manchester United and Formula 1.

This incident highlights ongoing concerns about street crime in Barcelona, a city that, despite its charm, has seen a rise in criminal activity. According to police statistics, crime in Barcelona surged by more than 8 per cent last year, outpacing the crime rate increase in London. Notably, pickpocketing remains a major issue in the city, accounting for nearly half of all reported crimes (around 48 per cent).

A joint police operation last year underscored the problem, revealing that 526 repeat offenders were responsible for over 6,000 crimes, predominantly involving street thefts and muggings.

While Barcelona continues to be a top destination for tourists and expatriates alike, these incidents serve as a reminder to remain vigilant, especially in busy urban areas.