By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 29 Aug 2024 • 14:19 • 2 minutes read

XB-1 paves the way for the return of supersonic travel Credit: Boom Supersonic /fb

A plane with its sights on flying faster than the speed of sound has hit another key milestone this week.

Boom’s XB-1 supersonic aircraft, nicknamed the “Son of Concorde”, is expected to transport 80 passengers from London to New York in just 3.5 hours, capable of 2,000 km/h.

The Son of Concorde completes its second successful test flight on Monday

On Monday, the Chinese-designed engine proved its worth, taking a step closer to becoming a commercial plane after its second successful test flight this week.

The plane flew over the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California, with developers closely watching its abilities.

Following its first flight test in March, this time the XB-1 flew for around 15 minutes, reaching an altitude of 10,400ft and travelling at a top speed of 232 knots, or 277 mph.

Additionally, the landing gear was successfully retracted and extended for the first time ever, with aviation experts on the scene stating the progression from the first test to Monday’s test was clear to see.

Researchers were also able to assess the handling capabilities of the XB-1, including its state-of-the-art digital augmentation system, also known as a roll damper.

Boom Supersonic aims to return supersonic travel to commercial flights

Founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic, Blake Scholl, said, “XB-1 had a fantastic second flight this morning.

Scholl emphasised his enthusiasm, stating “Initial results indicate we’ve successfully resolved the findings from Flight One and are excited to continue flight testing on the path to supersonic flight.”

“I’m proud of the team. Today’s flight is another step toward the return of supersonic passenger travel,” the CEO stated.

The Chief Test Pilot, Tristan Brandenburg, secured his spot as he was in the cockpit for the first time and will be for the very first supersonic flight.

Boom’s XB-1 will undergo more flight tests before unveiling the Overture

The XB-1 plane is being used for the test flights before Boom unveils the actual aircraft set to be used in the future, known as the Overture.

As stated on the company’s website, “The XB-1 program provides the foundation for the design and development of Overture, while establishing a safety-first culture in engineering and manufacturing.”

Another 10 tests are in the plans before the Boom team can reach past Mach 1 – the speed of sound – and achieve supersonic status; Overture is expected to fly at Mach 1.7.

If all goes according to schedule the first flight is expected to be available in 2030.