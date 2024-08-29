Sounds of the Valleys, Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward • Published: 29 Aug 2024 • 23:35 • 1 minute read

Pontarddulais Welsh Male Voice Choir Credit: pontarddulaismalechoir.com

The Salon Varietés theatre in Fuengirola are celebrating their post-summer reopening with the spectacular sounds of the valleys.

The world famous 55-strong Pontarddulais Welsh Male Voice Choir accompanied by French chanteuse Susana Montal are playing at the ever popular English-speaking venue in Fuengirola, Saturday, September 7 at 7.30pm.

Most successful competitive and prestigious male choir in Wales

The Pontarddulais Male Choir – Côr Meibion Pontarddulais – who were first established in 1960, are the most successful competitive and prestigious male choir in Wales and have won the main choir prize at the Welsh National Eisteddfod a record countless times.

‘An Evening of Song with The Pontarddulais Male Choir’ takes place on Saturday, September 7 at 7.30pm at the Salon Varietés. Tickets start at €20 and are available online at salonvarietes.com or in person at the box office 11am to 2.30pm, Monday to Friday, and from 1 hour before each performance. Wheelchair access tickets can only be obtained from the box office. Shows not suitable for kids under 5.