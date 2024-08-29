Sounds of the Valleys, Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 29 Aug 2024 • 23:35
• 1 minute read
Pontarddulais Welsh Male Voice Choir
Credit: pontarddulaismalechoir.com
The Salon Varietés theatre in Fuengirola are celebrating their post-summer reopening with the spectacular sounds of the valleys.
The world famous 55-strong Pontarddulais Welsh Male Voice Choir accompanied by French chanteuse Susana Montal are playing at the ever popular English-speaking venue in Fuengirola, Saturday, September 7 at 7.30pm.
The Pontarddulais Male Choir – Côr Meibion Pontarddulais – who were first established in 1960, are the most successful competitive and prestigious male choir in Wales and have won the main choir prize at the Welsh National Eisteddfod a record countless times.
‘An Evening of Song with The Pontarddulais Male Choir’ takes place on Saturday, September 7 at 7.30pm at the Salon Varietés. Tickets start at €20 and are available online at salonvarietes.com or in person at the box office 11am to 2.30pm, Monday to Friday, and from 1 hour before each performance. Wheelchair access tickets can only be obtained from the box office. Shows not suitable for kids under 5.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
