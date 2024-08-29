By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 29 Aug 2024 • 11:42 • 2 minutes read

Star on the big screen in a production filmed in Almeria Credit: MiniHollywood Oasys /fb

Have you ever wanted to be cast in a Hollywood production? Well, now’s your chance to be featured in a picture filmed at Mini Hollywood.

Almeria is preparing to host a new shoot at Oasys Mini Hollywood, located in the Tabernas desert, and is looking for extras.

Although information on the production is slim – for instance whether it is film or television – what is known is exciting.

Mamen Films, a company specialising in castings for actors and extras for film, television and advertising, has announced an international project in the Western genre, and is looking for a high number of extras to bring it to life.

The production will once again turn the deserts of the province into an immersive setting for storytelling in the Wild West, previously done for films such as ‘The Good, The Bad, The Ugly” and ‘A Fistful of Dollars’.

Want to audition? – The place, time and profile

The extras’ auditions will take place in person on Monday, September 9, at the Elba Hotel (Avenida del Mediterraneo s/n, corner with Calle Costa Balear) in the capital of Almeria.

For this production, the casting agents are looking for men and women between 18 and 70 years of age; they’re especially in need of “men with long hair and beards.”

The schedule for the day has two sessions; one in the morning, from 10 am to 1 pm, and one in the afternoon from 3 pm to 7 pm.

To access the selection process, Mamen Films emphasises that it is “essential” to present a valid ID or NIE.

Alternatively, if someone cannot attend the auditions at the hotel, but still wants to try their luck on the big screen, they can access the process by filling out the form on the website.

Mamen Films – Film, TV and advertising casting company since 2010

Mamen Films, based in Madrid, knows the province of Almeria well, as it was in charge of searching for and selecting extras for feature films shot under in the province, including; ‘800 Bullets’, ‘Asterix at the Olympic Games’, ‘Exodus: Gods and Kings’ and ‘The Promise’, in addition to casting for television series such as ‘Intergalactic’, ‘The Crown’ and ‘White Lines’.

With nearly 25 years of experience in the industry, Mamen Films have also selected extras for Spanish and International projects shot in Spain, but outside of the Indalo province, including ‘Arde Madrid’, ’30 Coins’, ‘Che. Guerrilla’ and ‘Tomorrowland’.

