100ml hand luggage rule to continue for now

By Eleanor EWN • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 8:41 • 1 minute read

Keep hold of your 100ml refills for now! Credit: Shutterstock.

Despite initial promises of smoother security procedures in the UK and the EU, the rollout of advanced scanners designed to eliminate the 100ml liquid rule has faced significant setbacks.

This impact extends beyond the UK, as the European Commission has announced that EU airports will also temporarily reinstate the 100ml liquid rule starting September 1st. While there have been rumours about standardising hand luggage sizes, the European Commission has confirmed that this is not currently under consideration.

The delays in implementing the advanced scanners are primarily due to technical challenges and supply chain issues. The equipment is expensive and requires significant infrastructure modifications, leading to delays in installation.

What Are the EU’s Hand Luggage Rules?

Starting September 1st, passengers travelling to EU airports will once again face restrictions on the amount of liquids, gels, and creams they can carry in their hand luggage. This rule, previously in place since 2006, requires such substances to be in containers of 100ml or less and placed in a clear plastic bag measuring approximately 20cm x 20cm.

The liquids must be placed in a separate tray during the security screening process. This temporary measure is being implemented due to technical issues with advanced scanners that were intended to eliminate the 100ml rule.

What Is Causing the Airport Scanner Delay?

The rollout of advanced CT scanners, designed to streamline security procedures and eliminate the 100ml liquid rule, has faced significant challenges. These high-resolution scanners can detect explosives in toiletries and electronics with greater accuracy, reducing the need for passengers to separate items during the screening process.

Despite the promise of improved efficiency and convenience, the implementation of these scanners has been delayed due to several factors. The equipment is expensive and requires substantial infrastructure modifications, including reinforcing airport terminal floors to accommodate the heavy machinery. Supply chain disruptions have further hindered the rollout, with many airports struggling to obtain the necessary scanners.

The European Commission has acknowledged these challenges and is working to address the technical issues preventing the full deployment of the advanced scanners. Once implemented, these scanners are expected to significantly enhance airport security and reduce wait times for passengers.