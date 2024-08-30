By Harry Sinclair • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 12:16 • 1 minute read

Watch the races and support the dogs at Kubatin Bar at Hostal Meson Credit: Shutterstock

Experience a “fun race night for all” while supporting a local dog rescue organisation.

On Saturday, September 14th, AA Dog Rescue is presenting a ‘Night at the Races’, an event of excitement and fun while fundraising for a good cause.

A Night at the Races

Hosted at Kubatin Bar at Hostal Meson in Arboleas, the night will feature a raffle with prizes – consisting of “donations from kind folks” – a stand-up bingo and a ‘guess the name of the teddy’.

There will also be tapas and drinks on offer, provided by the Kubatin Bar, for you to enjoy while watching the races on the big screen.

Entrance is €2 and tables can be reserved by contacting Gail: Call or WhatsApp on +34 679 937 753.

All proceeds from the tickets and games will go directly to AA Dog Rescue which is, according to the organisers, “in desperate need of funds” due to the rise in prices and vet bills reaching upwards of €12,000: “We need all the support we can get”.

AA Dog Rescue Spain & UK

AA Dog Rescue Spain & UK is a registered non-profit organisation focused on the re-homing of rescue dogs in Spain that have been abandoned or seized through neglect.

Since running for 11 years, AA Dog Rescue Spain & UK have saved over 10,000 dogs in both countries and even purchased a van to charter them between the two, doing whatever was best for the canines.

