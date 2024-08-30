Alcaraz explains surprise US Open loss

By Eleanor EWN • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 13:29 • 1 minute read

Better times will surely come for the prodigiously talented Alcaraz. Credit: Shutterstock.

Carlos Alcaraz reflected on his loss, pinpointing inaccuracies in his play and a lack of mental focus for his loss.

Alcaraz said: “At the beginning of the match, I struggled to find my range. I made a lot of mistakes, especially with distance, not seeing the ball well. I was either hitting it too far back or too far in front. I rarely hit the ball in the sweet spot.

The same happened with returns – I felt like the ball was slipping away from me, that I wasn’t positioning myself well. It’s a really strange feeling. Right now, I feel like instead of moving forward, I’ve taken steps back in terms of my mental game.”

US Open Exit Comes After Olympic Final Loss to Djokavic

Despite a hugely successful summer, winning Wimbledon and winning the Olympic silver medal, Alcaraz seems to be suffering a blip in form and in mental preparation. He explained: “I need to figure out exactly what has happened or what is happening to me. The truth is, it’s been a summer full of emotions, very demanding as I’ve said. The tennis calendar is very tight, everything comes so quickly. I’ve had my moments of disconnect. But I think I’m still getting to know myself, and maybe as a person, I need more time. I need to learn what I need at every moment.

Maybe I’m the type of person for whom a packed schedule isn’t good, or I might be demanding too much of myself mentally. I need to figure out exactly what’s going on, but honestly, I hadn’t considered that this continuous pressure might be affecting me.”

Alcaraz Will Look to His team and Family for Guidance

The Spanish star explained that he would speak to his team and his family to decide if anything needs to change going forward. However, given that the young star is still only 21 years old, it’s fair to say he still has the world at his feet and that short dips in form are only to be expected over what’s bound to be a long and prestigious career.