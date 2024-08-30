Almeria to Murcia railway to come in 2027

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 30 Aug 2024 • 13:17 • 1 minute read

Railway connection between Almeria and Murcia is expected for 2027 Credit: Shutterstock

Work on the Lorca tunnel has begun in preparation for connecting Almeria with Murcia.

The railway connection uniting Almeria with Murcia is one step closer to becoming a reality after work began on the construction of the Lorca tunnel on Thursday, August 29.

The Lorca tunnel is a key infrastructure for the passage of high-speed trains through Murcia and is a fundamental step towards connecting Murcia with our province.

ADIF, a state-owned enterprise under the responsibility of the Spanish Ministry of Transport, announced on Thursday, August 29, that the construction of the tunnel is underway.

With a budget of €400 million, this includes the construction of the tunnel, the construction of the Lorca Sutullena station in the central section of the tunnel, and three kilometres that will channel a double track in standard width for mixed traffic between the Lorca-San Diego station and the junction with the RM-11 road, linking with the Lorca-Pulpi section of the railway network.

“The station will multiply its current surface by six, will prioritise natural lighting and accessibility and will enhance the value of the historic building, a landmark of the city and Cultural Heritage of the Region of Murcia,” explained ADIF on its social networks.

This project has been given a deadline of 32 months, which places the expected end date in the first days of May 2027.

This means the connection between the two provinces is predicted to be completed by the end of 2027 or, more likely, the beginning of 2028. This can be difficult for some to hear as the original expected date of completion was 2026.

