Two award-winning Irish actors will perform side-by-side in the Peaky Blinders film
Dublin-born Barry Keoghan is set to join Cillian Murphy and Rebecca Ferguson on the big screen.
Barry Keoghan, 31, known for his roles in Saltburn and Banshees of Inisherin, will be starring alongside Cillian Murphy, 48, in the upcoming Peaky Blinders film.
Irish actor Barry Keoghan has had a rapid rise in film, with accolades including a BAFTA Award, along with nominations for an Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards.
The Peaky Blinders film will be a continuation of the multi-award-winning, six-season gangster saga, set in Birmingham between 1919 and 1934, featuring a star-studded cast of Rebecca Ferguson, Cillian Murphy from the original show, and now Barry Keoghan.
The film is being made in association with BBC Film, written by the show’s original creator, Steven Knight, but the plot and further casting remain tightly under wraps.
On his return to his famous Tommy Shelby role, Cillian Murphy said, “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me.”
“It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders.” Murphy told Netflix, adding “This is one for the fans.”
Steven Knight stated “I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war.”
Tom Harper, who directed episodes in the first season in 2013, will also return to Peaky Blinders for the big-screen adaptation.
Referring to his return and the film, Harper said, “When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive.”
Production of the Peaky Blinders film is set to start later this year, but the release date is yet to be announced.
