Best selfies with Africa

By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 0:39 • 1 minute read

Spectacular Mirador, Estrecho de Gibraltar. Credit: Christian Schwier - Shutterstock

Where are the best places along the Costa del Sol to get a selfie with both Europe and Africa in one frame, and how fit do we need to be to get there?

Often we overlook areas of outstanding natural beauty that are right on our doorsteps. While photobombing a celeb on the Golden Mile, or maybe a souvenir pic of you holding up the Tower of Pisa, or perhaps catching a perfect selfie at a beach shack under the palm trees supping on a mojito, might have once brought out the green-eyed monster in some of our social media friends, but now? So, what could beat a photo of oneself and two continents in one frame? There are some viewpoints along the Costa del Sol where that is very much possible.

A short drive down to Estepona and you are not far from ‘Picos Los Reales’, the route to the highest peak in the Sierra de Bermeja. After a healthy hike (1,400 metres above sea level), there are spectacular views of Gibraltar and the mountains of Morocco.

For a less strenuous climb, how about taking the Benalmadena cable car from Arroyo de Miel? Here your camera can savour a variety of viewpoints allowing you to capture the Sierra Nevada in Granda, the Rock of Gibraltar and the silhouette of the African continent on the horizon.

Or, even easier going, provided you go by car, is the Strait of Gibraltar viewing point on the road between Gibraltar and Tarifa, offering fascinating views on clear days of the Tangier coastline, the busy shipping lane and leaping schools of dolphins, from less than 20km from the African continent. All of which are breathtaking, all of which worth a snap and share or two.