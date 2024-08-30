By Harry Sinclair • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 19:04 • 1 minute read

Brussels is bringing greater accessibility to its gardens and green spaces Credit: Brussels Environment Agency /fb

An online tool is helping Brussels residents better connect with green spaces and nature spots.

Brussels Gardens is a website managed by the Brussels Environment Agency, and acts as an online directory for parks and forests in the capital.

Brussels Gardens brings greater accessibility to the city’s green spaces

In the Belgium capital, there are many green spaces and natural spots in and around the city, offering the perfect place for family activities, quiet reading, seeing historical monuments, or exploring the local flora and fauna.

In a press release published on Friday, Brussels Environment announced that the site has received some much-needed updates, smoothing out the user experience.

Brussels Gardens site received updates to benefit user experience

Now, with the new updates, it is easier than ever for a user to find what they’re looking for from Brussels’ green spaces with the ability to filter searches and locate nearby forests or parks tailored to what the user wants.

“Whether you’re looking for a playground, a quiet spot by the water, or want to learn more about local flora and fauna, Brussels Gardens has something for everyone,” the agency stated.

Brussels Gardens shows users what is on offer at the city’s green spaces

Brussels Gardens displays all that the city’s green spaces have to offer, including a selection of walking, cycling and running trails to choose from.

The site also provides important information including each route’s length, gradient, location and the municipalities and green areas crossed, as well as users being able to see which outdoor summer bars are nearby.

Users can also find interactive experiences to partake in on the Brussels Gardens site, such as sound walks at the gate of the Sonian Forest, the Jean Massart botanical garden, or a meditative tour of the Vogelenzang.

A new section added to the site also allows users to see details about upcoming events and important resources in all Brussels parks and forests.

Brussels Environment Agency emphasised the importance of respecting these outdoor spaces by keeping dogs on a lead (except in officially designated areas), leaving flowers and mushrooms unpicked, refraining from feeding wild animals and throwing rubbish away.