By Adam Woodward • Updated: 30 Aug 2024 • 11:26 • 1 minute read

Dig out your old eye glasses. Credit: Ellyy - Shutterstock

Tireless local charity fundraisers Jenny and Alan Boardman are heading a great new initiative and it won’t cost you a penny.

Empty out that draw full of knick knacks to see if you have any old pairs of glasses in reasonable condition, because they could go to good use in Uganda. Jenny and Alan are collecting spectacles with the purpose of taking them to the African country to donate to those in need.

Jenny and Alan are looking for donation points

They are currently in the process of taking collection boxes to shops, bars and customer-facing businesses between Benalmadena and La Cala Mijas (list below) for your old glasses to be collected, sorted and gifted to Ugandans with sight impairments. And frankly, we could all do without the clutter, while there are those desperately in need of better vision. They will also be accepting new toothbrushes and working pens as well. None of this costs anything and we in Costa del Sol community will benefit as well as those who need to see better.

Currency for Cudeca initiative

Many readers will remember the selfless efforts of Jenny and Alan with their ‘Currency for Cudeca’ initiative in which they are asking for your old useless coins and notes from other countries to convert into Euros and donate to the Cudeca palliative care charity. So, while you are in that knick knack draw, check for coins too.

Here are the current list of donation points. More may be added in the near future.