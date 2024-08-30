By Letara Draghia • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 22:10 • 1 minute read

Hop vine. Credit: Pixabay.

Beer lovers, rejoice. Czech Republic’s hop harvesting season is underway.

The country, known for being the third-largest producer and exporter of hops globally, kicked off its annual harvest on August 17. The season is expected to last approximately two weeks, during which time thousands of tonnes of this essential brewing ingredient will be gathered.

This year’s harvest is set to have a significant impact on global beer production, with around 70 per cent of the yield destined for export markets, particularly in Asia. China and Japan are among the biggest importers of Czech hops, ensuring that the crop’s influence extends far beyond European borders.

Czech Republic rules the roost of beer hop harvests

Despite a slight decline in the total area dedicated to hop farming – currently standing at 4,852 hectares, down by six hectares from the previous year – the Czech Republic continues to maintain its position as a key player in the global hop industry. The Zatec region, famed for its aromatic hops, accounts for the majority of this farmland, with 3,718 hectares under cultivation.

The country’s hop-growing tradition dates back to the 11th century, making it one of the most historically significant agricultural products in the region. This long-standing expertise is evident in the quality and reputation of Czech hops, which are a cornerstone of many premium beers.

Although the global beer industry saw a decline in production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a noticeable shift towards premium beers, which typically have a higher hop content. This trend is likely to bolster demand for Czech hops in the coming years.

According to the Central Agricultural Inspection and Testing Institute, last year’s harvest yielded 6,997 tonnes of hops, a testament to the resilience and productivity of Czech farmers. This year, approximately 120 registered growers are participating in the harvest, continuing the legacy of one of the country’s most successful agricultural exports.

As the hop-picking season progresses, the Czech Republic’s contribution to the world of beer remains as vital as ever, ensuring that brewers across the globe can continue to craft the high-quality beverages that consumers love.