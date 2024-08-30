By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 17:17
• 2 minutes read
Urgent Push for Desalination
Image: Shutterstock/ UNIKYLUCKK
IN a bid to tackle severe water shortages, Andalucia’s Minister of Agriculture, Fishing, Water, and Rural Development, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, is set to meet with Hugo Morán, Spain’s Secretary of State for the Environment, in early September. The meeting, scheduled to take place in Madrid, aims to push for the completion of crucial hydraulic projects in the region, particularly the desalination plants in Málaga’s Axarquía and Almería.
Fernández-Pacheco, speaking after a recent government council meeting, emphasised the urgent need for these desalination plants, citing that their progress has been too slow. He noted that while the Ministry of Ecological Transition recently tasked Acuamed with drafting the necessary plans, immediate action is required due to increasingly erratic rainfall.
The Andalucian government plans to advocate strongly for prioritising these projects, highlighting their importance for local water supply and agricultural needs. Fernández-Pacheco stressed that the drought situation demands swift and decisive action to ensure the sustainability of water resources for local communities.
For more Axarquia news click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.