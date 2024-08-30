By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 17:17 • 2 minutes read

Urgent Push for Desalination Image: Shutterstock/ UNIKYLUCKK

IN a bid to tackle severe water shortages, Andalucia’s Minister of Agriculture, Fishing, Water, and Rural Development, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, is set to meet with Hugo Morán, Spain’s Secretary of State for the Environment, in early September. The meeting, scheduled to take place in Madrid, aims to push for the completion of crucial hydraulic projects in the region, particularly the desalination plants in Málaga’s Axarquía and Almería.

Fernández-Pacheco Demands Faster Progress on Water Solutions

Fernández-Pacheco, speaking after a recent government council meeting, emphasised the urgent need for these desalination plants, citing that their progress has been too slow. He noted that while the Ministry of Ecological Transition recently tasked Acuamed with drafting the necessary plans, immediate action is required due to increasingly erratic rainfall.

Andalucia’s Water Crisis: Desalination Plants at the Forefront

The Andalucian government plans to advocate strongly for prioritising these projects, highlighting their importance for local water supply and agricultural needs. Fernández-Pacheco stressed that the drought situation demands swift and decisive action to ensure the sustainability of water resources for local communities.

Here are some practical tips for saving water in the Axarquía region:

1. Optimise Watering Schedules

Water Early or Late: Water gardens and crops early in the morning or late in the evening to reduce evaporation.

Water gardens and crops early in the morning or late in the evening to reduce evaporation. Use Drip Irrigation: Install drip irrigation systems to deliver water directly to the plant roots, minimising waste.

2. Implement Water-Efficient Technologies

Rain Sensors: Install rain sensors on irrigation systems to avoid watering when it’s raining.

Install rain sensors on irrigation systems to avoid watering when it’s raining. Smart Controllers: Use smart irrigation controllers that adjust watering schedules based on weather conditions.

3. Improve Soil Health

Mulch: Apply mulch around plants to retain soil moisture and reduce evaporation.

Apply mulch around plants to retain soil moisture and reduce evaporation. Compost: Use compost to improve soil structure and its ability to hold water.

4. Fix Leaks Promptly

Inspect Regularly: Regularly check for and repair leaks in pipes, faucets, and irrigation systems to prevent water waste.

5. Conserve Water Indoors

Low-Flow Fixtures: Install low-flow toilets, showerheads, and faucets to reduce indoor water use.

Install low-flow toilets, showerheads, and faucets to reduce indoor water use. Shorter Showers: Take shorter showers and turn off the tap while brushing teeth or washing hands.

6. Use Water-Saving Appliances

Efficient Dishwashers and Washing Machines: Use appliances that are designed to use less water and operate efficiently.

7. Practice Sustainable Landscaping

Drought-Tolerant Plants: Choose native and drought-tolerant plants that require less water.

Choose native and drought-tolerant plants that require less water. Xeriscaping: Incorporate xeriscaping techniques that reduce the need for irrigation by using water-efficient plants and landscaping practices.

8. Harvest Rainwater

Rain Barrels: Set up rain barrels to collect and store rainwater for use in watering gardens and plants.

9. Educate and Advocate

Community Awareness: Spread awareness about water conservation within the community and encourage others to adopt water-saving practices.

10. Monitor and Adjust Usage

Track Consumption: Keep track of water usage and make adjustments as needed to ensure efficient use.

