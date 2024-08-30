By Harry Sinclair •
The Desert Springs Resort golf course has received international esteem from a prestigious award.
The World Golf Awards 2024 has given four nominations to the iconic golf course, located in Cuevas del Almanzora, Almeria.
The distinctions highlight the resort’s dedication and excellence, firmly establishing Desert Springs Resort in golf tourism.
The nominations received include; Best Golf Course in Spain, Best Clubhouse in Europe, Best Ecological Golf Facility in Europe and Best Real Estate Golf Complex in Europe.
Located between Cuevas del Almanzora and Vera, Desert Springs Resort presents itself as an oasis in the middle of the desert, offering a variety of unique experiences for golf lovers and visitors alike.
With a wide range of sports and leisure activities, renowned golf courses and a prime location near some of the province’s best beaches, it is no surprise Desert Springs Resorts has caught international attention through these awards.
This recognition is the result of more than two decades of work in the development of a first-class golf resort, which has not neglected but instead integrated itself into the surrounding natural environment, and is a fantastic opportunity for the golf course and the resort as a whole to get further recognition, international attention and to prove itself in this global competition.
The World Golf Awards, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, is a global event recognising excellence in golf tourism, and being nominated in these categories is a great honour. The resort encourages everyone to participate in the voting process, which can be done through the World Golf Awards website.
These are the categories featuring the Desert Springs Resort golf course, which you can vote for:
Best Golf Course in Spain
Europe’s Best Golf Clubhouse 2024
Europe’s Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility 2024
Europe’s Best Golf Real Estate Venue 2024
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
