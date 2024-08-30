Discover authentic Thai flavours at Sala Thai Restaurant in Fuengirola

By EWN • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 10:31 • 1 minute read

Experience the vibrant taste of Thailand right in the heart of Fuengirola at the newly opened Sala Thai Restaurant.

Founded by José and Lan, who recently returned from an immersive journey through Thailand, Sala Thai promises to deliver an authentic culinary experience that will transport you straight to the bustling streets of Bangkok.

At Sala Thai, the star of the menu is the renowned Pad Thai, the national dish of Thailand. Lan, who José proudly describes as a “food artist,” has perfected his Pad Thai recipe, ensuring it’s one of the best you’ll ever taste. The menu is thoughtfully curated with a variety of dishes, including noodles, rice, and a selection of meat, chicken, and fish options, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Committed to quality, José and Lan source their ingredients locally, guaranteeing freshness and flavour in every bite. Complement your meal with a selection from their extensive wine list, featuring affordable options from around the globe.

Whether you’re dining in or ordering takeaway, Sala Thai makes it easy to enjoy delicious Thai cuisine. Their comfortable outdoor terrace is perfect for gatherings, and they’re happy to cater to your upcoming party or event. The prices are just as appealing as the food, with a fantastic lunch special offering two courses and a drink for just €15.00. Sala Thai is open daily from 12:00 to 16:00 and 19:00 to 23:00. Come and savour the true essence of Thailand at Sala Thai Restaurant!

Calle Rodrigo de Triana , 3. 29640 Fuengirola Telephone 952 754 252 (whatsapp 623 325 175)

