By Eleanor EWN • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 9:06 • 1 minute read

An unexpected consequence of the illegal drug trade in the Netherlands. Credit: Shutterstock.

Three fields in Baarle-Nassau, Brabant, have been found to be contaminated with chemical waste from the production of crystal meth.

Police launched an investigation after receiving a tip-off about the potential contamination and conducted tests on 20 fields in the area. The three affected fields were owned by three farmers, aged 48, 49, and 72. The suspects allegedly mixed drug waste with manure and used it as fertiliser on their fields.

Costly Clean-Up Operation for Local Authorities

This incident highlights the environmental hazards associated with illegal drug production. The disposal of leftover chemicals from drug labs can pose serious health risks and create costly cleanup challenges for local authorities.

While this is the first known case of drug waste disguised as manure in the region, it serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of illegal drug activities. The food safety board is closely monitoring the situation to assess any risks to public health and ensure that contaminated onions do not enter the food chain.

Incident Follows Record Haul of Methamphetamines at Rotterdam Port

Dutch customs officials also intercepted a record-breaking haul of 3.2 tons of crystal meth, valued at over 22 million euros in July. The drugs were discovered in a cargo shipment from Mexico destined for a company in Den Hout.

Hidden within a sandy substance contaminated with copper and PFAS, the methamphetamine was seized in Rotterdam port in early March. Authorities took four months to develop a safe method for destroying the drugs, leading to the delayed announcement.

A 55-year-old man from Den Hout was arrested in connection with the seizure and remains the primary suspect. This significant bust marks the second time in two months that a record amount of crystal meth has been intercepted in Europe.

Crystal meth, a highly addictive stimulant, is often sold in the form of crystals, powder, capsules, or tablets. Its production and trafficking pose significant challenges to law enforcement agencies worldwide.