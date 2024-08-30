By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 10:33
• 2 minutes read
Neglected Lake Threatens Health
Image: Facebook/ LV Maricruz/PSOE
RESIDENTS and visitors of Condado de Alhama, in the Region of Murcia, are enduring a serious issue: an unbearable smell coming from the ornamental lake in the La Isla neighbourhood. The local PSOE (Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party) is demanding that the mayor, María Cánovas, take immediate action to address this problem.
The PSOE has requested new technical reports from the town council to assess the current condition of the lake and determine if it poses health risks. They also want access to the latest water quality analyses. According to the PSOE, the lake has been neglected, with stagnant water for over a year, which has lowered the level needed for oxygenators to work. This has led to foul odours and a buildup of sludge.
Residents have reported a range of health issues, including headaches, throat irritation, and stomach problems. The PSOE criticised the mayor for avoiding responsibility and not providing the requested information. They are now insisting that she address the issue urgently and not ignore her duties.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.