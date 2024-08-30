By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 10:33 • 2 minutes read

Neglected Lake Threatens Health Image: Facebook/ LV Maricruz/PSOE

RESIDENTS and visitors of Condado de Alhama, in the Region of Murcia, are enduring a serious issue: an unbearable smell coming from the ornamental lake in the La Isla neighbourhood. The local PSOE (Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party) is demanding that the mayor, María Cánovas, take immediate action to address this problem.

Neglected Lake Conditions Blamed for Unbearable Smell

The PSOE has requested new technical reports from the town council to assess the current condition of the lake and determine if it poses health risks. They also want access to the latest water quality analyses. According to the PSOE, the lake has been neglected, with stagnant water for over a year, which has lowered the level needed for oxygenators to work. This has led to foul odours and a buildup of sludge.

Residents Report Health Issues Linked to Lake Odor

Residents have reported a range of health issues, including headaches, throat irritation, and stomach problems. The PSOE criticised the mayor for avoiding responsibility and not providing the requested information. They are now insisting that she address the issue urgently and not ignore her duties.

What to Do If You’re Facing a Similar Issue Near You:

Report the Problem to Local Authorities: Contact your local environmental or public health department to report the issue. Providing detailed information about the smell, its duration, and any health symptoms can help prompt a response. Document the Issue: Keep a record of the odor’s intensity, frequency, and any associated health symptoms. Photos, videos, and written notes can be useful when presenting the problem to authorities or health officials. Engage with Your Community: Connect with neighbors who are also affected. Forming a group can amplify your concerns and show that the problem is widespread. Community petitions or organized meetings can also help in advocating for solutions. Seek Health Advice: If you’re experiencing health symptoms like headaches, throat irritation, or nausea, consult a healthcare provider. They can offer advice on managing symptoms and possibly provide documentation that links your health issues to the environmental problem. Request Access to Environmental Reports: You have the right to request information from your local government, including water quality tests and environmental assessments. This can help you understand the severity of the issue and advocate for necessary actions. Explore Temporary Mitigation Measures: To reduce exposure indoors, consider using air purifiers, keeping windows closed during peak odor times, and running fans to circulate air. While these measures won’t solve the root cause, they can help mitigate discomfort. Advocate for Long-Term Solutions: Push for sustainable solutions like regular maintenance, water aeration, or the installation of filtration systems. Engage with local officials, attend council meetings, and stay informed about planned actions. Stay Informed and Persistent: Environmental issues can take time to resolve. Stay updated on actions being taken by local authorities and continue to press for transparency and accountability.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here