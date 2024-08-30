By Anna Akopyan • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 12:34 • 2 minutes read

Two boys spending time on their phones Credit: Pixabay, Pexels

French authorities plan to trial a ban on mobile phones at schools for children up to the age of 15; a “digital pause” which if proven successful, would be implemented from January 2025.

France against children´s use of phones at school

Around 200 secondary schools in France will trial a prohibition of mobile phones, requiring students to hand over their devices during the morning reception. The measure comes after a 2018 prohibition denied French students from using their phones on school premises, although keeping possession of them throughout the day.

In March this year, a report was published by the French government declaring that there was “a very clear consensus on the direct and indirect negative effects of digital devices on sleep, on being sedentary, a lack of physical activity and the risk of being overweight and even obese … as well as on sight”.

The report, supported by French President Emmanuel Macron, argued that children under 11 years old should not own a mobile phone and that those between the ages of 11 and 13, should have no mobile internet access. Using social media was recommended only from the age of 15.

With the rapid progress of technology and social media, governments, teachers and parents across the world have been growing concerned about children´s use of smartphones, often leading to mental health problems, lack of focus, and bullying.

Children´s phone use at schools across the world

In February this year, the Westminster government in England issued a non-statutory guidance stating that schools should prohibit the use of mobile phones, although individual headteachers should “develop and implement a policy…which reflects their school´s individual contexts and needs.”

The matter remains unsettled across Europe, as Spanish officials recently issued a similar guidance, which while being followed in Madrid, Galicia, and Leon, is disregarded in other regions of Spain. In Germany and The Netherlands, it is too, a recommendation and not a legal obligation to prohibit mobile phones, which reflects the government´s awareness of today´s digitalisation.

Children´s phone use at school; post-Pandemic

In the face of the recent Covid-19 pandemic, which left millions of students attending school virtually, attempting to reduce phone use is more challenging than ever.

Education lecturer, Victor Pereira from the US emphasized to the Press that “returning back to in-person, I think it was hard to break the habit,” of using mobile phones. Today, having smartphone skills is imperative to daily functioning and work opportunities; as schools aim to prepare students for the real world, allowing phones and teaching young people how to use them reasonably could prove beneficial to their future.

In a rapidly digitized world, perhaps teachers and parents should consider the quote by the 20th-century education reformer John Dewey, which can be applied to our era; “If we teach today as we taught yesterday, we rob our children of tomorrow.”