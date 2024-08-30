By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 16:27 • 2 minutes read

Image: X/ @conGallagher_92

Ireland’s Passport Service is gearing up for another record-breaking year, with projections suggesting that over one million passports will be issued by the end of 2024. Already, more than 775,000 passports have been handed out this year, reflecting a continuing increase in demand that’s been building since Brexit and bolstered by some clever manoeuvring from some big names in sports.

Passport Demand Skyrockets Post-Brexit

Since Brexit, more and more people with Irish heritage have been snapping up Irish passports to maintain their EU perks—like easier travel and work rights within the European Union. With the UK out of the EU, British citizens need visas for many European activities, making the Irish passport a valuable asset for anyone eligible. This trend has pushed demand for Irish passports to record levels, and it’s not just about avoiding paperwork—it’s about securing a seamless European lifestyle.

Conor Gallagher’s Clever Passport Play

Speaking of clever moves, footballer Conor Gallagher recently made headlines by using his Irish passport to dodge La Liga’s strict non-EU player rules. The English midfielder just completed a high-profile transfer to Atletico Madrid, ending a long saga involving Chelsea and a few player swaps. With La Liga capping non-EU players at five per team, Gallagher’s Irish passport allowed Atletico to register him without eating into those precious non-EU slots. It’s a smart workaround that’s becoming more common among athletes with Irish roots—Jude Bellingham did the same thing when he joined Real Madrid last year.

Gallagher’s Irish ties run deep; he was recently spotted at the All-Ireland hurling final in Cork with his girlfriend, a Cork native. By embracing his heritage, Gallagher not only benefits his career but also highlights the growing appeal of Irish citizenship post-Brexit.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪 Conor Gallagher does NOT take a non-EU spot in the Atlético Madrid squad. He has an Irish passport.

Northern Ireland Joins the Passport Craze

County Antrim ranks fifth in passport applications this year with over 25,000 submitted, while County Down comes in eighth with 18,000. Antrim also shines in first-time child applications, grabbing the third spot with more than 4,000 submissions. On the flip side, County Fermanagh has seen the fewest applications, tallying just over 3,200 so far in 2024.

Why Everyone’s Going Online

With so many people looking to snag an Irish passport, the award-winning Passport Online service has become the go-to option for 90 per cent of applicants. It’s quick, easy, and the most cost-effective way to get a passport, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs. Plus, applying online ensures a smoother and faster process—most adult renewals are done within two working days. It’s no wonder the service has been praised recently as one of the most innovative passport systems in the world.

Dublin Tops the Charts, But Demand Is Nationwide

Unsurprisingly, Dublin leads the charge with over 127,000 passport applications this year, followed by Cork with 56,000 and Galway with nearly 26,500. The demand spans the entire island, fuelled by a mix of travel aspirations, Brexit-fuelled necessity, and the convenience of digital applications. Whether it’s securing easy access to Europe or pulling off strategic career moves like Conor Gallagher’s, the Irish passport is more popular than ever.

So, if you’re planning any travel soon or considering a move like Gallagher’s, make sure to check that your passport is up to date!

