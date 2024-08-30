By Letara Draghia • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 23:14 • 3 minutes read

Ayia Napa. Credit: Pixabay.

For decades, the classic “party holiday” was synonymous with the youth travel experience.

Iconic destinations like Magaluf, Ayia Napa and Ibiza were hotspots for young people eager to indulge in nights filled with drinks, dancing and recklessness. However, new research suggests that the era of wild party holidays may be fading, as younger travellers are increasingly opting for more relaxed and culturally enriching experiences.

What does the data say about the decline of party holidays?

A recent survey of 1,000 individuals aged 18 to 32, conducted by airport parking provider SkyParkSecure, reveals a significant shift in travel preferences among Gen Z. The findings indicate that only a scanty 5 per cent of respondents would consider going on a traditional party holiday. Instead, nearly half (46 per cent) would prefer to travel with family rather than friends, and a substantial 23 per cent would avoid destinations known for their nightlife altogether.

This change in travel behaviour reflects a broader trend: young people today are seeking meaningful and memorable experiences over the fleeting thrills of a party scene. ABTA, The Travel Association, reports that while 60 per cent of young British adults travelled abroad in the last year, their choice of destinations and activities has noticeably evolved. Gone are the days when a vibrant nightlife was the primary draw; now, only 14 per cent of young travellers consider the availability of bars and clubs as a crucial factor when selecting a holiday spot.

Take Tom, a 23-year-old from Manchester, as an example. Tom has travelled to Dublin, New York and Lisbon in the past year, with plans to visit Greece next. His focus? Exploring cities rich in history and culture rather than chasing after boozy nights out.

“I’ve never been interested in the typical party destinations like Zante”, Tom said. “I’d rather spend my money on visiting cities full of history, where I can soak in the culture and enjoy unique experiences.”

The data highlights a generational divide in travel preferences. Younger travellers, particularly those aged 18 to 25, are much less inclined to choose party-centric locations. In contrast, 26-to-32-year-olds, who perhaps have fond memories of past party holidays, are more open to repeating such experiences, with Ibiza and Zante being popular choices among this group.

Gen Z’s preferences for a holiday

So, what are young people looking for in a holiday now? The survey indicates that relaxation tops the list, with 23 per cent favouring beach holidays, followed by romantic getaways (10 per cent), adventure holidays (10 per cent), and city breaks (9 per cent). When deciding on a destination, 40 per cent prioritise good weather, while 36 per cent are driven by budget considerations.

Despite financial concerns, 30 per cent of young travellers rely on credit cards to fund their trips, with an average spend of £750 (€892) per holiday. Interestingly, 10% of respondents are willing to splurge over £2,000 (€2,380) on a single trip.

Social media also plays a role, but not as much as one might expect. Although TikTok is a popular platform among Gen Z, only 27 per cent of young travellers use it for holiday planning. Instead, traditional resources like travel websites and TripAdvisor remain the go-to sources for trip research.

Solo travel is trending

Another emerging trend is the rise in solo travel, with 14 per cent of young people planning to embark on trips alone. This desire for independence and personal growth underscores the broader shift toward more meaningful and self-directed travel experiences.

As the party holiday fades into the background, a new era of serene and culturally immersive travel is emerging among young Europeans. While the vibrant nightlife of destinations like Magaluf and Ayia Napa may still appeal to some, it’s clear that a growing number of young people are choosing to explore the world in a way that enriches their minds.