By Letara Draghia • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 15:00 • 2 minutes read

Olive oil. Credit: Pixabay.

The Italian olive oil industry, the foundation of the country’s culinary heritage, is facing significant challenges due to extreme weather conditions.

Particularly hard hit is the Puglia region in southern Italy, known for producing some of the world’s finest olive oils. Those who relish the rich flavours of Italian cuisine might soon find their favourite olive oils in short supply or at higher prices.

Dramatic decline in olive harvest predicted

Puglia’s province of Foggia is experiencing an alarming drop in olive production. According to Pietro Leone, an agricultural expert and manager, the upcoming November harvest is anticipated to be worse than last year. “This year, we have 50-80 per cent fewer olives on the trees,” he said.

This decline is attributed to unprecedented heatwaves and severe drought, which have drastically reduced water availability.

Italy’s water scarcity worsens the situation

The water crisis in Foggia is exacerbated by the low levels in local reservoirs, critical for irrigation, industry, and drinking water. The Capaccio dam, one of the main water sources for the region, currently holds a mere two and a half cubic metres of water, a stark contrast to its usual capacity of 17 million cubic metres. This shortage has left the region’s agriculture, including olive groves, in a worrying situation.

Other reservoirs in the region are only at 50 per cent capacity, intensifying the problem. Although olive trees are known for their resilience and relatively low water needs, this year’s extreme conditions – temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius for 50 consecutive days – pose a severe threat to the survival of the trees and the production of olives.

Broader implications for EU consumers

For consumers across the EU, this situation could lead to a significant impact on the availability and price of Italian olive oil. With Puglia being a major producer, any disruption in supply could ripple through markets across Europe, affecting both restaurant and home cooking.

The combination of intense heat and water shortages in one of Europe’s key agricultural regions is a warning sign of the challenges that lie ahead, not only for farmers but also for consumers who enjoy high-quality, locally produced foods.

As the situation evolves, staying informed and exploring alternative sources of olive oil, or even different types of cooking oils, like Spain has, might be necessary steps for those living in the EU who are closely connected to Italian cuisine.