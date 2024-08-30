By Letara Draghia • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 10:44 • 2 minutes read

Historic site in Rome. Credit: Pixabay.

Italy, a country celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and historical treasures, is currently witnessing an unprecedented demand for archaeologists, driven by a construction boom funded by the EU’s post-pandemic recovery initiative.

The surge in construction projects, particularly those financed by the EU’s €800 billion recovery fund, has created an opportunity for archaeology. Italy, the largest beneficiary of this fund, has been allocated nearly €200 billion, with a significant portion earmarked for infrastructure development.

According to Marcella Giorgio, the head of the National Association of Archaeologists (ANA), this surge in demand has outpaced the supply of professionals. “The request for archaeologists has become higher than the supply, growing so much that clients sometimes complain that it is difficult to find professionals,” Giorgio shared with Reuters.

She added that this boom was unforeseen, especially a decade ago, long before the introduction of the EU’s COVID recovery fund.

By the end of 2023, Italy had directed 59% of the €45.6 billion spent from these funds towards the construction sector, as reported by Federcostruzioni, a leading industry group. This infusion of capital has not only spurred construction activity but also highlighted the importance of archaeological oversight in a country where history is often just beneath the surface.

One of the most prominent examples of this intersection between construction and archaeology is Rome’s Metro C project. This nearly €3 billion endeavour, one of the most complex urban infrastructure projects globally, requires tunnelling beneath some of Rome’s most iconic ancient sites, including the Colosseum and Trajan’s Column. The project necessitates extensive archaeological expertise to ensure that Rome’s hidden historical treasures are preserved during construction.

Italy’s treasure trove of historic items

“We have 15-20 metres of hidden archaeological patrimony – known but hidden,” stated Andrea Sciotti, the chief engineer at Piazza Venezia, where the project is currently underway. “This obviously brings problems that must be resolved in the planning and realisation phases.”

Despite the current boom, there are concerns about the sustainability of this demand for archaeologists. Valentina Colagrossi, an activist from Mi Riconosci?, an advocacy group for culture sector workers, expressed doubts about the long-term stability of the profession. “There is still job insecurity and low pay … especially widespread for construction site archaeology, where quite a few companies often pay less than €100 gross per day,” Colagrossi noted.

As Italy continues to navigate its post-pandemic recovery, the balance between preserving its rich archaeological heritage and driving modern development remains a delicate one. For now, the construction boom has turned archaeologists into some of the most sought-after professionals in the country, but the future of this demand remains uncertain, highlighting the need for more sustainable support for the profession.