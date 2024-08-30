By Letara Draghia • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 22:38 • 1 minute read

10 Downing Street. Credit: Shutterstock.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has removed a portrait of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher from No. 10 Downing Street.

This decision was first revealed by Starmer’s biographer, Tom Baldwin, during an event at Glasgow’s Aye Write book festival.

The portrait, which had been prominently displayed in Thatcher’s former office – informally known as the Thatcher Room – was commissioned by Gordon Brown in 2009. Painted by Richard Stone, the artwork was unique as it was the first portrait of a former prime minister to be specifically commissioned for No. 10. It was financed by an anonymous donor and reportedly cost £100,000 (€118,840). Thatcher herself selected the jewellery and buttons she wore in the painting.

Keir Starmer’s swift decision to remove the Thatcher painting

Baldwin recounted a conversation with Starmer in which the prime minister acknowledged the discomfort the portrait brought him. Baldwin recalled saying, “It’s a bit unsettling with her staring down as you like that, isn’t it?” to which Starmer agreed and indicated he would have the portrait removed.

The decision has drawn criticism, particularly from members of the Conservative Party. Greg Smith, MP for Mid Buckinghamshire, described the removal as “utter pettiness” and accused Starmer of lacking respect for historical figures. Murdo Fraser, a former candidate for Scottish Tory leadership, echoed these sentiments, suggesting that Starmer might feel overshadowed by Thatcher’s legacy.

Despite the criticism, Starmer has previously expressed respect for Thatcher’s influence on the UK. In an article for the Sunday Telegraph last December, he acknowledged her role in bringing about “meaningful change” and praised her for unleashing Britain’s “natural entrepreneurialism” during her tenure.

The removal of the portrait highlights the ongoing complexities of Thatcher’s legacy in British politics. While she remains a dividing figure, with strong opinions both in favour and against her policies, her impact on the nation’s history is undeniable. Starmer’s decision, whether viewed as symbolic or practical, is likely to continue to provoke debate among political commentators and the public alike.