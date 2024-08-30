Liv Conlon 25, millionaire in Marbella

By Adam Woodward •
Liv Conlon, presenting StagerBoss
From teenage market stall holder to high-flying CEO in Marbella, 25-year-old Scottish woman made her first million while she was still a teenager, and there’s no stopping her now.
Liv Conlon found school studies didn’t provide her with what she was going to need in life and started out as an entrepreneur at the tender age of 13 when she began selling false nails imported from China at a Glasgow market. The South Lanarkshire girl made so much profit, she was able to invest in her first MacBook and gained enough business insight to take her skills to the next level, to the horror of her teachers who wanted her to go to university.
In spite of her straight-A results, it was directly into the business world for Liv. Another aspect that had put Liv off school was the bullying giving her deep anxiety and causing her to be moved to another school. But it was too late, her mind was made up and at 16, she left school and started up a business of House Staging, and The Property Stagers company was formed.
It was a massive success. The company made its first million ponds in its first year. 10 years on, and 400 homes in the UK set up and staged for sales by the company, and Liv has moved to Marbella. She has since set up a second business, StagerBoss, aimed at training women how to start up their own property staging business, another venture set to break its first million in profits in its first year too, and all now from her luxury house in glitzy Marbella.
Her experience has shaped her views on the education system which she says doesn’t prepare young people for the real world. She thinks subjects like managing finances and paying taxes would be far more useful to the youth of today.
