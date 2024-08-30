Luxury carpets from Marbella Carpets

By EWN •
Photocredit Marbella Carpets
Discover an unparalleled collection of luxurious carpets at Marbella Carpets’ clearance sale!
With over 1,500 exquisite carpets in stock. Featuring exclusive Persian, Kelims, wool, and silk designs, Modern and Fashion carpets, as well as graphic art from renowned artists like Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso, you’ll find the perfect addition to your home. As an exclusive distributor for Guy Laroche, Marbella Carpets offers stunning pieces with discounts of up to 80% off from June to November.
Marbella Carpets is your one-stop shop for sumptuous, high-quality handmade rugs, crafted to bring elegance and sophistication to any room. From plush piles to intricate patterns. Whether you’re looking to add a touch of glamour to your living room, create a sense of serenity in your bedroom, or make a bold statement in your office, Marbella Carpets has the perfect carpet for you.
Marbella Carpets is located on Marbella’s prestigious Golden Mile, right next to LIDL. For personalised attention, we offer services in Spanish, English, Russian, German, French, and Dutch.
We have the widest selection of carpets on the Costa del Sol and export worldwide.
Visit our showroom: Open Monday to Friday: 10:00h to 14:00h and 16:00h to 20:00h. Saturday: 11:00h to 14:00h.
For more information, contact us at +34 952 77 37 65 or via email at info@marbellacarpets.com
www.marbellacarpets.com
