New jet ski cops

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 30 Aug 2024 • 15:45 • 1 minute read

New Prosegur jet ski on show at Puerto Banús Credit: Prosegur España, Facebook

Following a spate of fatal accidents over the last year involving speeding jet skis and demands from the public for tighter police controls, the security guard company, Prosegur has seized an unique opportunity to provide jet ski security to coastal towns.

The new outsourced security service will begin functioning in Puerto Banús, Marbella, and expects to expand to other sports harbours around Spain in the coming months. Their service offers to assist police services, watch over the safety of off-shore activities, keep an eye over the harbour facilities in a more efficient way that the already stretched police forces cannot.

Watching over bad behaviour in and around the harbour

Specialised trained security professionals, already experienced in sports harbours, will also have at their disposal all the equipment necessary to deal with all kinds of incidents including the misuse of water craft such as speeding jet skis and the careless navigation of other boats in the waters in and around the harbour.

The news comes only days after a German tourist boat captain was jailed for the death of a jet ski rider, and a month after a 7-year-old boy lost his life when the jet ski he was on overturned when his father was riding too fast near the shore, and a Lamborghini-shaped speed boat lost control and crashed into a tourist boat in Benalmadena.