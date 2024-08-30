By Eleanor EWN • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 8:53 • 1 minute read

Adaptations must be made for wheelchair users where possible. Credit: Shutterstock.

Despite promises of improved accessibility for the 2024 Paralympic Games, many individuals with disabilities continue to face significant challenges navigating the French capital.

Navigating Public Transport a Mission in Itself

Franck Maille, a former para-athlete and representative of APF France Handicap, shared his experiences navigating Paris’ public transportation system. Maille described the difficulties of using the RER, a suburban train system, which is often inaccessible for wheelchair users. Even when elevators are available, navigating the system requires assistance from rail agents and careful planning due to potential equipment failures.

“I have to take the elevator and go down to the front desk. And that’s where all autonomy ends for me because I need a rail agent’s help,” Maille sighs.

At the front desk, the agent needs to call the arrival station to make sure the lifts are working there. If they aren’t, Franck always has a plan B and a plan C for how to get to his destination.

“If the elevators aren’t working, I go home,” he says. “And if I don’t have an important appointment, I either take the car or not. But I have to leave well in advance. You always have to think ahead and come up with different routes, it’s exhausting.”

Travelling Is Isolating and Frustrating for Wheelchair Users

For individuals with disabilities, navigating Paris can be physically and mentally exhausting. The journey often involves long distances, crowded spaces, and the need for constant vigilance. The lack of accessibility in the city’s infrastructure can lead to feelings of isolation and frustration.

While some progress has been made, particularly in terms of wheelchair-accessible taxis, the Paris metro system remains largely inaccessible. The city’s leadership acknowledges the need for improvements but faces significant challenges in terms of funding and infrastructure.

Activists like Maille are calling for urgent action to address these issues and create a more inclusive city for individuals with disabilities. The Paralympic Games offer an opportunity to showcase Paris’ commitment to accessibility and inspire positive change for years to come.