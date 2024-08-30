By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 30 Aug 2024 • 16:57 • 1 minute read

Get ready for the event of the year, celebratating the launch of the Maximum Music Almeria Edition CD Credit: Maximum Music, PAWS-PATAS and Mojacar.Live

A charity music mash-up event is coming to Almeria in support of PAWS-PATAS for “the event of the year”.

In celebration of the launch of the Maximum Music Almeria Edition CD, PAWS-PATAS, in collaboration with Mojacar.Live, is hosting an “unforgettable evening filled with live music, food, and great vibes—all for a good cause,” according to the organisers.

On September 24, at Miraflores in Los Gallardos, in celebration of the Almeria CD launch, there will be performances from four top bands; Elegant Overdose, The All-Skas, All Out 80s and QUrt, with a “special DJ set to keep the party going all night long.”

Accompanying the music is an incredible menu on offer with four options; three meat BBQ and salad bar (€10), cajun chicken breast, chips and salad (€12), salmon fillet, potato and salad (€13) and a vegetarian pasta bake (€10).

Doors open at 6 pm and entry is only €12 and includes a free copy of the Maximum Music Almeria Edition CD.

Tickets can be booked online at campinglosgallardos.com/PAWS or by phone: 950 52 83 24.

The organisers ask that you please specify your food choice at the time of booking.

As Los Gallardos Leisure emphasises, “Don’t miss out on this fantastic night in support of Paws Patas and enjoy some of the best live music around!”

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.