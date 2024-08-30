Periana’s noise challenge: Seeking solutions

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 18:18 • 1 minute read

WHILE Vélez-Málaga is stepping up efforts to tackle noise pollution from mopeds and motorcycles, residents of Periana are wondering when their town will get the same attention. Frustration is growing in Periana as the community battles with constant noise from motorbikes and cars racing up Calle de Pablo Picasso from Calle Paseo Bellavista.

Ongoing Noise Issues in Periana: A Growing Concern

‘Maybe they (the local council) would like to come to Periana and listen to the horrendous noise from motorbikes and cars,’ one exasperated resident commented. The noise is not only disrupting the peace, but it’s also becoming a safety issue. ‘The spinning of tyres has polished the road surface so much, it’s dangerous,’ they added. In fact, the problem has gotten so severe that the council closed the road downhill because cars were unable to stop safely.

Periana’s Road Safety and Noise Pollution: What’s Next?

Despite these ongoing issues, locals say nothing has been done to curb the problem. Riders often ‘treat it as a race track,’ further escalating both the noise and the risks. Residents have approached the town hall, but their pleas for action seem to have fallen on deaf ears. As Vélez-Málaga prioritises peace and quiet, Periana waits in hope that its calls for help will soon be answered.

