Property fraudsters pinched

By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 1:50 • 1 minute read

The National Police have just slapped the cuffs on two alleged fraudsters who sold a property in Manilva for €1,200,000 that wasn’t theirs.

The Sotogrande finca, with more than 5,000 square metres and an actual estimated value of €3.5 million, was sold before an Estepona notary using falsified deeds. The two so-called con men posed as administrators of a fictitious company claiming to be the owner of the land.

Owners had their property sold from under them

Police were alerted to the activities of the two men and began investigating after a complaint was received by the owners of another company whose land had also been fraudulently sold from under them by the men. They subsequently discovered that multiple properties had also been illegally sold in Seville and Malaga provinces whose real owners never had any idea of what was happening until new claimants on the properties turned up.

Falsified documents permitted con men

According to the investigation notes, the scammers initially turned up at a notary office in Seville with a falsified agreement from the General Meeting of the owner company, through which one of the detainees apparently had become sole administrator with power to sell the finca. Approximately two months later, at a notary’s office in Estepona, a man, by showing a fraudulent ID, posed as the legitimate administrator of the company, selling the property for a value close to €1,200,000.

But this bare-faced silent robbery is not unique to Spain. In the UK, for example, it was reported that during the 2021/22 financial year, HM Land Registry paid out a whopping £5.8 million in indemnity payments which included legal costs and protection for victims of fraud and other errors of notarial judgement to homeowners who had suffered the same.