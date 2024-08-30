Pulpi family park on the beach front

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 9:14 • 1 minute read

The City Council of Pulpi are constructing a family park near San Juan de los Terreros Credit: Shutterstock

Pulpi, one of the most visited urban centres in the province each summer, has a new project in the works.

Located just a few metres from the beachfront of San Juan de los Terreros, Pulpi is constructing a large family park for all to enjoy.

“The Costa Serena Park is a large park that we have designed for San Juan de los Terreros, which already deserves that large park where families and children can enjoy their free time and leisure time,” explained Juan Pedro Garcia, the mayor of Pulpi.

With an approximate budget of €1 million, the construction of the Costa Serena Park will be carried out in two phases.

The first phase of construction of this project will begin this year, with the mayor explaining “if everything goes well, at the end of September or in October, the works of this great family park will begin.”

The City Council of Pulpi intends to respond to and capitalise on the growth and demands of its residents and visitors, with the mayor emphasising that “Pulpi and San Juan de los Terreros are growing at a dizzying rate”.

Juan Pedro Garcia has recognised the growth of the town, stating “We are lucky that San Juan de los Terreros is growing in a very important way, which makes us happy on the one hand but on the other it is also a great responsibility because it is true that sometimes the administrations do not go as fast as that growth”.



