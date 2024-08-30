Spirits of Circus, San Pedro

By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 15:04 • 1 minute read

The haunted circus full of hilarity. Credit: elcircoencantado.com

El Circo Encantado (the Haunted Circus), is coming to haunt San Pedro de Alcántara and it wants your spirit, beginning on Friday, September 6.

This terrifyingly hilarious circus show for all the family, where everyone takes a journey to die for to the mansion of Doña Terrorifica, a bizarre woman surrounded by monstrous characters with extraordinary powers.

The pantomime-like circus tells the hilarious story of the tempestuous arrival of clowns Paute and Capitano and how their visit to Doña Terrorifica’s causes all kinds of havoc to its inhabitants, who who don’t like outsiders at all. But everything changes when they discover that Lucia, an innocent girl whom they desire for themselves, is travelling with them.

A haunted circus where any challenge can be overcome

El Circo Encantado is a family show, and artistically ambitious and quirky, that invites the audience to engage with and respect the circus world. It demonstrates that with passion and perseverance, any challenge can be overcome. Guided by their beloved clowns, Paute and Capitano, this unforgettable experience is filled with comedy and entertainment for everyone.

The big tent will be hoisted from September 6 until September 15 at 7pm each night, in Calle Teniente Riera, 21, San Pedro Alcántara (next to Burger King). Ticket prices start at €14 and bookings can be made online at elcircoencantado.com up to 30 minutes before each performance, or directly at the circus 2 hours before each performance.