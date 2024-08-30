Sunsets with charm in Vera

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 10:44 • 1 minute read

Vera has provided classical music with sunset backdrops these summer months Credit: Ayuntamiento de Vera

Sunsets and classical music have been the main protagonist of Vera’s summer this year.

Every Tuesday and Thursday during the summer months the Vera Playa has filled with locals and visitors admiring the sunsets, accompanied by family, friends and music.

‘Atardeceres con Encanto’, or Sunsets with Charm, is part of an initiative set up by the Vera Town Council with the aim of offering a different cultural programme to its residents, with each event consisting of live instrumental music, an audience of deck chairs and a natural beauty to wonder.

The first of these summer events showed great promise, with around 300 people gathering in front of the Puerto Rey Lagoon, in Vera Playa, on Tuesday, July 2.

Throughout the summer months, other classical performances backdropped with a sunset have taken place in emblematic places in the municipality, including El Salar de los Canos or La Laguna de Puerto Rey, offering a perfect soundtrack to mark the end of the day.

Carolina Perez, the Deputy Mayor of Vera, expressed her surprise and excitement by the great reception of the initiative, stating “We did not expect so many people.”

Every Tuesday and Thursday since, and up until August 27, hundreds of people have enjoyed enchanting classical music while capturing stunning shots of sunsets and twilights in an intimate setting.

Alfonso Garcia, the Mayor of Vera, has highlighted the importance of offering alternatives for its residents and visitors, emphasised by this summer’s cultural programme which has included guided tours, workshops and open-air shows.

