By Harry Sinclair • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 11:56 • 1 minute read

Explore Europe from Almeria for less than €100 this September Credit: Shutterstock

This September you can fly to three picturesque European cities from Almeria for less than €100.

After the busy and hot Spanish summer, September is the perfect time to enjoy a quieter and cheaper holiday experience.

If September is the prime month for you to rest and relax, Almeria Airport has two European capitals and a national city you can fly to for less than €100.

Bilbao, Spain

Within the Iberian Peninsular, in September, you can get a direct flight from the provincial capital to Bilbao for €58, departing on September 22 and returning on 29.

Bilbao is one of Spain’s most charming cities with a river running through it, surrounded by green mountains, and has easy access to both Barcelona and the capital, Madrid.

Paris, France

Outside of Spain, you can experience the capital of France and the host city of this year’s Olympic games, with flights from Almeria airport to Paris in September starting from only €88.

On Wednesday, September 25, you can take a direct flight from Almeria Airport to Paris, returning from Paris Orly Airport in the French capital on Saturday, September 28, for just €88.

Brussels, Belgium

Last on this list is Belgium’s beauty, Brussels. In September, you can fly from the capital of Almeria to the capital of Belgium for less than €100, with a minimum price of €92 on Monday, September 23, and returning from Brussels-Charleroi on Wednesday, September 25, for a two-day getaway.

