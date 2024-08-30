By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 11:56
• 1 minute read
Explore Europe from Almeria for less than €100 this September
Credit: Shutterstock
This September you can fly to three picturesque European cities from Almeria for less than €100.
After the busy and hot Spanish summer, September is the perfect time to enjoy a quieter and cheaper holiday experience.
If September is the prime month for you to rest and relax, Almeria Airport has two European capitals and a national city you can fly to for less than €100.
Within the Iberian Peninsular, in September, you can get a direct flight from the provincial capital to Bilbao for €58, departing on September 22 and returning on 29.
Bilbao is one of Spain’s most charming cities with a river running through it, surrounded by green mountains, and has easy access to both Barcelona and the capital, Madrid.
Outside of Spain, you can experience the capital of France and the host city of this year’s Olympic games, with flights from Almeria airport to Paris in September starting from only €88.
On Wednesday, September 25, you can take a direct flight from Almeria Airport to Paris, returning from Paris Orly Airport in the French capital on Saturday, September 28, for just €88.
Last on this list is Belgium’s beauty, Brussels. In September, you can fly from the capital of Almeria to the capital of Belgium for less than €100, with a minimum price of €92 on Monday, September 23, and returning from Brussels-Charleroi on Wednesday, September 25, for a two-day getaway.
For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.