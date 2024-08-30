Top Secret Chringuito

By Adam Woodward •
Top Secret rocking the Beach in Cala Mijas
Who said the Summer was over? The party is still going on at Chriinguito Lo de Nanet in Cala Mijas on Sunday September 8.
The beach bar’s favourite noisy entertainers, Top Secret are back to demonstrate the party is never over. Giving their renditions of familiar movie soundtracks and some popular rock tunes a punky twist while interacting with the audience, everyone knows this local 3-piece will be loud and a lot of fun. Singing along and dancing is a must.
Lo de Nanet, probably the most genuine and popular beach bar on this stretch of coastline serves great food and drinks, but caution – if you plan to dine there, it is highly recommended to get an early booking in. And with an act like Top Secret, doubly so.
You can find the classic little beach bar at Paseo Marítimo La Cala de Mijas. To book a table, call 641 36 84 97. The music starts at 7pm.
