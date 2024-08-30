By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 8:47 • 1 minute read

Almost half of new towers AIrBnB. Credit: Rafael Gallardo, Facebook

The only problem with tourist apartments is the tourists. The accommodation phenomena has been all over the headlines this summer with protests against the taking over of properties normally available for locals to buy as homes, but it’s not the only issue locals take with the growing trend.

The iconic 30-storey Torres Martiricos in the centre of Malaga city, originally destined to be 450 permanent homes, have been having to endure noise into the early hours, fights, unfairly excessive use of the roof-top swimming pool, and rubbish dumped outside the bins. Just recently, the fire brigade and police were called when one drunk tourist emptied the contents of a fire extinguisher in the common areas of the 17th floor.

Illegal occupation by tourist rental companies

Almost half of the newly-built towers are illegally occupied by tourist apartments, causing a living nightmare for the genuine homeowners in the luxury towers. The courts have just decreed that 124 of the flats must be taken off the tourist registry of the Junta de Andalucia immediately because they were registered after the local government brought in laws limiting the tourist rental industry in February of 2024.

The actual forced vacating of the properties, however, is likely to take some time, perhaps even years, due to legal procedures and reasonable legal time for appeal. In the relatively tiny area that the towers occupy, there are currently over 500 properties on offer as tourist apartments being offered on AirBnB alone.