Trapiche Market Returns

Trapiche's Vibrant Market
THE beloved Trapiche Market, a farmers market held every Tuesday from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm at Jardines del Trapiche on Carretera de Benamargosa, Km 0.5, 29719 Trapiche (Málaga), will make its return on September 3. This bustling venue, which features over 80 stalls, has blossomed into a lively hub for the local community.
The market offers a wide array of homemade food products, artisanal crafts, and small independent services, creating a unique and vibrant shopping experience. Visitors can explore everything from tech and jewellery repair services to health and wellness offerings like massages and therapies.
In addition to its rich variety of products, the Trapiche Market is also a vital resource for the ex-pat community, providing valuable services such as life insurance consultations and will-making advice. The market’s traders come from diverse cultural and national backgrounds, adding to its dynamic atmosphere.
Adding to the experience, live music performances by local bands or choirs often entertain the crowds. Whether you’re looking for high-quality, locally sourced goods or personalised products or services, the Trapiche Market offers something for everyone. Be sure to mark your calendar for its return on September 3, making every Tuesday morning special.
