By Anna Akopyan • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 15:12 • 2 minutes read

Smoking outside Credit: Irina Iriser, Pexels

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer confirmed that the government is considering new restrictions on outdoor smoking to reduce the number of preventable deaths linked to tobacco use.

UK considers a smoking ban outdoors

The PM emphasised; “we have got to take action,” sharing that the government is working on a plan to reduce outdoor smoking in England, as the NHS is “on its knees” with tobacco-related deaths. Although Starmer didn´t specify the “outdoor” spaces, he could be referring to pub gardens, outdoor restaurants, outside hospitals, and sports grounds.

The ambition to reduce smoking in the UK comes after the King´s Speech at the state opening of Parliament in July, promising to bring back the legislation proposed by the previous government, which would prohibit anyone born on or after January 2009 from buying tobacco.

Responding to reports that smoking could be banned in some outdoor spaces in England, the PM said; “We have got to take action,” yet that it is imperative “to get the balance right.”

Concerns about placing a smoking ban outdoors

The chief executive of the charity Action on Smoking and Health, Deborah Arnott similarly emphasised that the initiative would have to be balanced, so smokers can “smoke in the open air, rather than inside their homes.” The chief executive of trade group UK Hospitality Kate Nicholls also expressed her concern to the Press; “This needs to be thought through very carefully before we damage businesses and economic growth and jobs.”

Post-pandemic, business owners across the UK have already been facing financial difficulties and many are worried that the ban would result in further losses. Pub owner Lisa Burrage, aged 55, said to the BBC; “This will be just another hurdle we have to face in hospitality and one we can do without,” adding that “it is not up to the government to make that decision.”

In the UK, tobacco use today is the single biggest preventable cause of death, killing 80,000 smokers every year. Health officials warn that there is no safe level of exposure to second-hand smoke, hence the issue of smoking escapes no one.

Spain eager to impose a smoking ban outdoors

In Spain, where smoking has now been prohibited on most beaches and restaurants, the government is similarly developing an anti-smoking plan with new restrictions, including a ban on smoking on bar terraces. The Minister of Health Monica Garcia highlighted; “This plan now…is a reality. It needs to be implemented via legislation that specifies which elements to include, such as expanding smoke-free zones or changing packaging.”

This plan, like in the UK, focuses on future generations, to be shelved for 14 years, as the Minister of Health revealed; “Concrete measures will be visible in the future, but we want more smoke-free spaces.”