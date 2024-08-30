By Letara Draghia • Published: 30 Aug 2024 • 11:15 • 3 minutes read

Anemos. Credit: X.

In a groundbreaking moment for sustainable shipping, the world’s largest wind-powered cargo ship, Anemos, has commenced its first transatlantic journey.

This vessel, designed to significantly reduce carbon emissions in maritime transport, represents a bold step forward in the global effort to decarbonize shipping.

Anemos, commissioned by the French company TransOceanic Wind Transport (TOWT), embarked on its maiden voyage earlier this month from Concarneau, a coastal town in Southern Brittany, France. The 81-metre-long ship is now on its way to New York, carrying 1,000 tonnes of high-value cargo, including products from coffee importers and French cognac producers.

This journey marks not just the ship’s first operational mission but also a critical milestone in the transition to more sustainable shipping practices.

An innovative design and sustainable mission

Constructed by Piriou, a French shipbuilding company, Anemos is the culmination of over two years of meticulous design and construction. Its name, derived from the ancient Greek word for “wind”, symbolises the ship’s reliance on advanced sail technology, which draws inspiration from ocean racing to maximise wind efficiency and minimise reliance on fossil fuels. The ship’s hull was initially built in Romania before final assembly and outfitting took place in France.

The vessel successfully completed its sea trials, proving its capabilities in real-world conditions. This phase was crucial in validating Anemos’s potential to revolutionise the shipping industry by drastically reducing carbon emissions.

Global reach

Anemos’s maiden voyage is not limited to a single destination. In addition to New York, the ship’s transatlantic route includes stops in Santa Marta, Colombia, Vitoria, Brazil and Quebec, Canada. These destinations have been carefully chosen to maximise cargo efficiency and demonstrate the ship’s ability to service diverse markets.

This voyage showcases how traditional sailing techniques can be integrated into modern supply chains, offering a sustainable alternative to conventional shipping methods.

Decarbonization

Anemos is a trailblazer in the quest to decarbonize global shipping, boasting cutting-edge technology that reduces the need for fossil fuels. The ship is projected to achieve a 95 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions compared to traditional container ships. This innovation is not just about creating the largest sailing cargo ship; it’s about fundamentally changing how goods are transported across oceans, with minimal environmental impact.

Expansion of TOWT’s green fleet

Anemos is the first of eight Phoenix-class ships ordered by TOWT, all designed to follow in its sustainable footsteps. The next vessel, Artemis, is already under construction in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and will soon join Anemos in TOWT’s expanding fleet. TOWT has also commissioned six additional vessels, slated for delivery between 2026 and 2027, further bolstering its capacity to offer low-carbon transport solutions globally.

With the full fleet in operation, TOWT expects to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 40,000 tonnes annually. Anemos alone, with a cargo capacity of up to 1,000 tonnes, is anticipated to achieve a carbon intensity of just two grams per tonne-kilometre, a fraction of the emissions produced by traditional sub-Panamax container ships.

Beyond its environmental benefits, Anemos offers a unique value proposition to its customers through a certification of low-carbon transport. Each cargo load will be accompanied by a consumer-facing label detailing the voyage number, providing tangible proof of the sustainability of the transport process. This certification serves as a powerful marketing tool for companies committed to environmentally responsible practises.

The future of sustainable shipping

Anemos’s maiden voyage carries not just cargo but also the promise of a more sustainable future for maritime transport. Among the ship’s first clients are coffee importers Belco and Cafe William, as well as the French cognac and champagne giant Martell Mumm Perrier Jouët. The unique conditions aboard a wind-powered vessel, such as the ship’s motion and exposure to sea air, are believed to offer distinct aging properties for alcoholic beverages, making this mode of transport particularly attractive for wine and spirit producers.

As Anemos continues its journey across the Atlantic, it serves as a beacon of innovation and sustainability in an industry that is increasingly looking for ways to reduce its environmental footprint.