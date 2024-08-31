Anniversary of Diana’s death

By Adam Woodward • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 18:48 • 2 minutes read

Press from August 31, 1997 Credit: Steve Meddle/Shutterstock

It’s been 27 years since the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. One fateful morning in August in 1997 we awoke to the news that Diana had died. It was a moment that would mark a milestone in history, a time when everyone could later ask ‘where were you when you heard that Diana had died?’

Everybody old enough remembers where they were. I recall quiet solemn streets in my home town, no one stopping for a friendly chat, none of the usual impatient car horns and no one laughing outside the pub. It was more out of respect of others and how they might be feeling.

Everyone touched by the news of the people’s princess

There followed an outpouring of national (and international) grief on a level never before seen in modern memory. No matter who you were or what your political views were on the Royal Family, everyone was touched by the news of the ‘people’s princess’, an icon of the age, a reference point of the times, was suddenly gone.

Diana died 27 years ago at age 36 on August 31, 1997, of injuries sustained in a car crash in Paris, which also killed her companion Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul. About a decade later, a jury attributed her death to the reckless driving of both her chauffeur and the paparazzi who were pursuing them.

Diana changed the role of celebrity

The people’s princess’ wasn’t just beloved by the public, she also entirely how people viewed the role of celebrity. ‘In the 21st century we take it for granted that famous people will also be a U.N. special envoy or that they’ll use their privilege to do good,’ according to British journalist Bidisha Mamata. ‘Princess Diana invented the idea of the famous person who does good, and she was extremely radical.’ Diana used her fame to draw attention to a number of humanitarian issues and philanthropic causes, and at one point was linked to more than 100 charities.

Like no other event in the last 50 years, everyone remembers where they were and how they felt on August 31, 1997. What about you? Where were you when you heard of Diana’s death? How did you feel? We would love to hear your memories in the comments below.