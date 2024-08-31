Antonio Banderas’ Pimpi

By Adam Woodward • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 10:05 • 1 minute read

El Pimpi, Puente Romano, Marbella by Antonio Banderas. Credit: puenteromano.com

The restaurant El Pimpi Marbella has already been frequented by the famous and most celebrated, but how expensive is it? Can we afford to go there too?

Antonio Banderas today is part of the image and character of Málaga and the Costa del Sol. The native Malagueño and iconic Hollywood star has dedicated much of his time to promoting this part of the Spanish coast, as an integral part of his public persona.

In May 2024, Banderas opened his restaurant El Pimpi Marbella in Puente Romano Beach Resort, Marbella. Originally a typical tapas / tavern bar called el Boquerón which opened in 1971, he acquired the site to continue to promote its poetry, discussions, wines and barrels signed by the great and famous as part of a concept he wanted for Marbella, and it is open to the public every day. One of the latest luminaries to visit was Robert De Niro, who celebrated his birthday at the establishment with Antonio Banderas himself, family and friends.

Is Antonio Banderas’ El Pimpi Marbella expensive?

But is Pimpi Marbella expensive? Prices vary, but there is something to fit more pockets than many high-end restaurants in Marbella.

The creamy traditional local appetiser ajoblanco cold soup, or the Malaga salad with orange and cod will set diners back €14. The anchovy, piparra and olive gilda starters come at a price of €9.

One the most demanding on the pocket will set you back €30 and is the potato tortilla with sour cream and Riofrío caviar. As you can imagine, fish features heavily starting at Fuengirola red mullet for €24, up to red snapper for a pricy €78 the kilo.

For meat lovers, there are 7 choices from the least expensive pulled oxtail with creamy purée at €29 to a 45-day aged beef steak for €140 euros the kilo. Homemade desserts including ice cream made on site between €10 & €12.