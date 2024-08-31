Blue Note at Clarence Jazz

By Adam Woodward • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 12:13 • 1 minute read

Björn Ingelstam Quartet. Credit Clarence Jazz Club

Trad and Swing trumpeter and singer Björn Ingelstam plays The Clarence Jazz club this week bringing his sounds of the 1940s through to the1960s New York Jazz to the Costa del Sol.

An upbeat and classy Jazz sound will fill the hall at Clarence in Torremolinos. Often compared to the great Chet Baker, Swedish band leader and trumpeter maestro Björn Ingelstam, the now New York resident, has gained a popular reputation for himself and his band in recent years. The band, consisting of Los Angeles, Sri Lankan, French and Swedish musicians, all have a long pedigree working with some of the best in the business, including Freddy Cole, Kenny Washington and George Coleman. The members of this quartet have all played such iconic venues as Lincoln Center, The Blue Note, Birdland, Smoke, Scullers, and Bird’s Basement.

Jazz from Sweden, to New York & Paris

Ingelstam, hailing from one of the most dynamic and outstanding jazz scenes in Europe, Sweden, settled in New York in 2013 and then in Paris in 2019, and has forged his own elegant style, with modern touches but rooted in Jazz tradition, and with a clear and transparent conception of swing, blues and groove.

The Björn Ingelstam Quartet play The Clarence Jazz Club on Saturday, September 7 at 10pm. Ticket prices run from €12 to €18, depending on seats. Bookings can be made from the Clarence website or from the venue box office Call. Danza Invisible, 8, Torremolinos.