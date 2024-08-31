Choosing the right school

By EWN • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 17:41 • 2 minutes read

What should parents be considering, when choosing their child’s British school here in Spain?

The school should provide a safe, inspiring, personalised and fun learning environment for international students to learn. This should be reinforced by ensuring that class sizes remain small and tailored to each of the child’s needs.

The English National Curriculum is designed to provide the highest academic quality of education. Based on national statistics, most children educated in a British style are a year or more ahead. The National Curriculum is renowned worldwide and allows a child to move seamlessly between another British School whether here in Spain or around the world.

The Early Years Foundation Stage, should create a safe, caring and happy environment, where a child believes that they are capable of anything. The EYFS curriculum is designed to allow each child to discover interests and talents as well as equip them to become life-long learners. The EYFS curriculum is organised into seven areas of learning and development; Personal, Social and Emotional Development, Communication and Language, Mathematical Development, Understanding the World, Physical Development, Expressive Arts and Design and Literacy Development.

It would be beneficial if the teachers are UK qualified and native English speaking and in turn, they are kept up to date on teaching methodology and The National Curriculum at the annual NABSS conference.

Parents have access to the report findings from all school inspections, they can see when inspections took place and the outcomes of such. Parents can ensure the current report is still valid, for the maximum recommendation length of the license; this being up to four years from the last inspection date. Approved member schools and reports can be found at: https://www.britishcouncil.es/en/programmes/education/schools. When you access the British Council website, you will find the suggested external link ‘ Inspection reports for British Schools in Spain’ (from September 2014).

It should be favourable that the British school you choose is a member of NABSS (National Association of British Schools in Spain). This is the only British school association recognised by the Spanish authorities. Please visit www.nabss.org to find all NABSS member schools.

The chosen school, should be one where parents trust and students flourish.

