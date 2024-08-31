By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 17:17 • 2 minutes read

Experience Nature’s Hidden Treasures Image: cuevadelpuerto.es

IN Calasparra, the Cueva del Puerto is a must-see for those interested in exploring caves. This underground wonder stretches 700 metres and offers a fascinating experience year-round.

Journey Through 700 Metres of Stunning Underground Formations

The tour lasts about 75 minutes, guiding visitors through a series of passages and large rooms. With a constant temperature of 18ºC and stable humidity, the cave is comfortable to visit any time of year. Inside, you can see various formations like stalactites, stalagmites, and unique shapes such as columns and curtains. The Sala Gaudí is known for its unusual formations, while the Sala de Minerales Luminiscentes features 1,500 glowing minerals from around the world.

Plan Your Visit: Reservation Details and Ticket Information

For a more challenging experience, adventurous visitors can try a sportier tour through narrower passages, led by trained guides. The Cueva del Puerto, formed 15 million years ago by hot, mineral-rich water, is a valuable natural and cultural site. To visit, call 643701056 to make a reservation. Tickets are €16 for adults, with discounts available for children and seniors.

Discover More Caves in the Murcia Region

Beyond Calasparra, the Murcia region boasts several remarkable caves that are worth exploring. Each cave offers its own unique features and experiences:

Cueva de la Serreta

Located in the heart of the Murcia region, Cueva de la Serreta is known for its impressive stalactites and stalagmites. The cave’s rich mineral formations and interesting geological features make it a popular spot for both casual visitors and serious cave enthusiasts.

Cueva del Agua

Situated near the town of Mazarrón, Cueva del Agua is renowned for its underground water features. This cave offers a fascinating glimpse into the interaction between water and rock, with stunning formations created by the flowing water over millennia.

Cueva de los Almadenes

Near the town of Moratalla, Cueva de los Almadenes is famous for its historical significance and striking cave paintings. The cave’s rich cultural heritage and beautiful natural formations make it a must-visit for those interested in both history and geology.

Cueva de la Sima

Found in the Sierra de Espuña, Cueva de la Sima offers a more adventurous cave experience. With its challenging passages and impressive underground chambers, it’s ideal for those looking for a more rigorous exploration. The cave’s remote location also ensures a more secluded and immersive experience.

These caves showcase the diverse geological and historical wonders of the Murcia region. Each one provides a unique perspective on the natural beauty of this area, making them perfect additions to your exploration itinerary.

